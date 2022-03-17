Home>>
The third batch of humanitarian aid supplies from China to Ukraine transferred from Warsaw
(CGTN) 15:21, March 17, 2022
The third batch of humanitarian aid supplies to Ukraine from the Red Cross Society of China left from Warsaw, Poland to Ukraine on Tuesday afternoon. The new supplies, including milk powder for children and quilts, are expected to arrive in Murovane, Lviv Oblast, Ukraine on Wednesday by noon local time. According to Xinhua News Agency, the first batch of supplies have already arrived in Ukraine and been distributed by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society to displaced persons most in need.
