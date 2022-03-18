Home>>
Zelensky, Macron discuss France's support for Ukraine over phone
(Xinhua) 08:24, March 18, 2022
KIEV, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that he held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss France's support for Ukraine.
"Discussed the support for Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression, especially in the defense sphere," Zelensky tweeted.
According to him, during the talks, a special emphasis was put on the continuation of peaceful dialogue aimed at ending the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
"We must strengthen the anti-war coalition," Zelensky said.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
