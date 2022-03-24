5.2-magnitude quake hits waters off Taiwan: CENC

Xinhua) 09:19, March 24, 2022

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the waters off eastern Taiwan's Taitung County at 8:38 a.m. Thursday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 23.24 degrees north latitude and 121.58 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 24 km, the CENC said.

