Taiwan export orders from mainland, Hong Kong up 17.6 pct in February

Xinhua) 08:42, March 22, 2022

TAIPEI, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan companies received orders from the mainland and Hong Kong worth 12.83 billion U.S. dollars in February, an increase of 17.6 percent year on year, the island's economic affairs department reported on Monday.

The orders for electronic products showed the greatest year-on-year increase, growing over 1.61 billion U.S. dollars, followed by the orders for chemicals and IT products both with an increase of 140 million U.S. dollars, the department said in a statement.

Taiwan companies saw their total export orders increase 21.1 percent year on year to 51.56 billion U.S. dollars in February, partly due to eased supply chain bottlenecks, strong consumer demand, and high raw material prices.

Taiwan's export prospects might be affected by the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and unstable supply chains in the future, according to the statement.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)