Hong Kong registers 8,628 new COVID-19 cases
A medical worker guides a citizen at a mobile nucleic acid testing site in Hong Kong, south China, March 17, 2022. On Thursday, Hong Kong registered 8,628 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 13,022 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
People wearing masks walk on a path in south China's Hong Kong, March 17, 2022. On Thursday, Hong Kong registered 8,628 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 13,022 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Medical workers collect samples for nucleic acid testing at a mobile testing site in Hong Kong, south China, March 17, 2022. On Thursday, Hong Kong registered 8,628 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 13,022 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
