Home>>
Taiwan reports 126 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 13:50, March 20, 2022
TAIPEI, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan reported 126 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including six locally transmitted infections and 120 imported ones, marking the highest daily number of cases originating overseas since the pandemic began, the island's disease monitoring agency said.
Of the new local infections, three were contacts of recently confirmed cases, while authorities were still investigating the sources of the other three infections, the agency added.
To date, Taiwan has reported 21,784 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,500 were local infections.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Commentary: Washington plays with fire by selling arms to Taiwan
- Chinese mainland further expands market access for Taiwan residents
- Chinese mainland opens up more business sectors for Taiwan residents
- Chinese mainland expands market access for people from Taiwan
- Taiwan's future cannot rely on "empty promises" from external forces: spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.