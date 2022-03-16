Home>>
Taiwan's future cannot rely on "empty promises" from external forces: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 14:48, March 16, 2022
BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said that the future of China's Taiwan region, as well as Taiwan compatriots' security and wellbeing, lies in the peaceful development of relations across the Taiwan Strait and national reunification, rather than "empty promises" from external forces.
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority has miscalculated the situation as it looks for U.S. support for its independence agenda and attempts to rely on external forces' help to split China, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.
