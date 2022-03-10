Top political advisor calls for peaceful, integrated development of cross-Strait relations

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, joins deliberation with deputies from the Taiwan delegation at the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese top political advisor Wang Yang on Wednesday called for peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations when joining deliberation with deputies from the Taiwan delegation at the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, reiterated the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus in handling cross-Strait relations.

"The time, momentum and righteousness are always on our side," Wang said, noting that China has the capability and confidence in coping with various complicated situations.

Voicing resolute opposition to "Taiwan independence" separatist attempts and external interference in Taiwan affairs, Wang urged compatriots from both sides of the Taiwan Strait to join hands and advance the cause of national reunification and rejuvenation.

