China's top political advisory body holds standing committee meeting
Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over the 21st session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)
BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisory body, the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), on Wednesday held a standing committee meeting.
Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting.
The meeting approved a series of draft documents, including a draft resolution of the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee on the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a draft political resolution on the fifth session of 13th CPPCC National Committee, and decided to submit them to the closing meeting of the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee for review on Thursday.
Before the standing committee meeting, Wang also chaired a meeting of the Chairperson's Council of the CPPCC National Committee.
Photos
