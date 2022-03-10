Chinese premier to meet press on Friday

Xinhua) 08:51, March 10, 2022

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will meet the press at the Great Hall of the People after the conclusion of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress on Friday.

Li will take questions from Chinese and foreign reporters via video link in consideration of epidemic prevention and control and public health protection.

The event will be broadcast live by China Media Group, and xinhuanet.com will provide live broadcast in photos and text.

