Peaceful, integrated cross-Straits ties urged

09:10, March 10, 2022 By XU WEI ( China Daily

Photo taken on July 21, 2019 shows the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, China's Taiwan. [Photo/Xinhua]

Top political adviser says cooperation key amid regional, global uncertainties

China's top political adviser called on Wednesday on people across the Taiwan Straits to follow the general trends of the times, uphold national interests, further enhance the wellbeing of compatriots and promote exchanges and cooperation across the Straits.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remark while taking part in discussions with the Taiwan delegation at the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress.

Wang noted that there are mounting uncertainties and instabilities across the Straits, with the world undergoing major changes unseen in a century.

However, China has the comprehensive capacity and the confidence to cope with various complicated situations as "the times, momentum and justice have always been on our side", he said.

He highlighted the need to carry out the overall strategy laid out by the CPC and decisions and plans by the CPC Central Committee, think about worst-case scenarios, and carry forward a fighting spirit.

It is important to uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, resolutely oppose "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and interference from outside forces, and push forward the peaceful and integrated development of cross-Straits relations, he said.

Wang called on people across the Straits to make greater efforts to enhance mutual understanding and jointly promote national reunification and rejuvenation.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)