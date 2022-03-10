Taiwan's CPI climbs in February

Xinhua) March 10, 2022

TAIPEI, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose by 2.36 percent year on year in February, above the 2-percent inflation warning line for seven months in a row, according to data released by the island's statistics agency.

The agency attributed the CPI rise mainly to the oil price hikes in the international market, and the higher prices of fruits, vegetables, restaurant food, meat, airfare and rent.

Consumer spending on food registered the highest growth rate of 5.29 percent year on year in February.

