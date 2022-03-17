Chinese mainland further expands market access for Taiwan residents

(Global Times) 10:19, March 17, 2022

Chinese mainland authorities have significantly expanded market access for residents from the island of Taiwan to register and operate individually-owned businesses in 122 sectors in the mainland market, compared to 24 since 2015.

"Among them are many sectors, in which the island of Taiwan has development advantages and Taiwan compatriots have high business willingness," said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, on Wednesday.

The office, together with the Ministry of Commerce and the State Administration for Market Regulation, on Wednesday released the notice on Taiwan residents' applications to establish individually-owned businesses in pilot areas for the innovative development of trade in services.

In addition to areas covered by the previous plan such as retailing, catering, textiles, clothing and household goods wholesaling, the new plan has been expanded to cover more areas such as intellectual property agent, entertainment agent, air pollution control, and municipal facilities management.

Agriculture is a big part of the new plan, including the planting of vegetables, fruits, edible fungi and horticultural crops.

Food-related industries were also added, such as the production and processing of baked food, confectionery products, chocolate, candied fruit tea and other beverages.

Pet services, translation services and other civil services were also added.

In addition, market opening-up for Taiwan residents will be further expanded to include 27 pilot areas for the innovative development of trade in services.

"The introduction of new opening-up measures for Taiwan residents is an important measure to implement the State Council's Overall Plan for Comprehensively Deepening the Pilot Program of the Innovative Development of Trade in Services," said Zhu.

In consideration of the good business environment and great potential for the development of service industries in the pilot areas, Taiwan residents can enjoy better employment and entrepreneurship opportunities brought by the combination of policies, which is more conducive to their personal development, said Zhu.

The plan was released and approved in August 2020, and the trial period is three years.

The pilot program still has one and a-half years to go, so it will directly serve Taiwan residents who are already doing business on the mainland. It will also attract other Taiwan residents willing to hitch a ride on the mainland's rapid development, said analysts.

As of the end of 2021, there were 359 self-employed Taiwan farmers and 9,926 self-employed Taiwan residents registered in the mainland, according to statistics from the market regulator.

"The policy of sharing development opportunities with Taiwan compatriots will not change. We welcome our compatriots in Taiwan to seize the opportunity and come to the mainland for greater and better development," said Zhu.

She added that more opportunities and choices will be provided for Taiwan compatriots, especially those from the grassroots level and young people who want to start businesses and realize their dreams in the mainland.

In 2007, 2011 and 2015, relevant departments issued a total of three documents regarding Taiwan residents who were applying to set up self-employed businesses in the mainland.

"The mainland is willing to offer opportunities to Taiwan residents, but it is up to individuals to seize them," said an analyst.

