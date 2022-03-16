China's Anti-Secession Law to continue playing vital role deterring "Taiwan independence": spokesperson

Xinhua) 14:26, March 16, 2022

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese government spokesperson on Wednesday warned that the crackdown on separatist elements advocating "Taiwan independence" will be intensified through the power of law.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said in the 17 years since its implementation, the Anti-Secession Law has played and will continue playing a vital role in creating a strong deterrent against separatist elements seeking "Taiwan independence," safeguarding peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, promoting peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, and advancing the process of China's reunification.

Through joint efforts of the people on both sides of the Strait, the complete reunification of China will be and can be realized, Zhu added.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)