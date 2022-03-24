China denounces Abe's erroneous Taiwan-related remarks

Xinhua) 08:59, March 24, 2022

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese government spokesperson on Wednesday slammed the remarks by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Taiwan-related issues.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said certain people in Japan making wrong remarks related to Taiwan was malicious in nature.

Zhu made the comment in response to a media's inquiry about Abe's Taiwan-related remarks during a video call with Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday.

Zhu urged certain people in Japan to deeply reflect upon the history, rectify their mistakes and return to the right path of adhering to the one-China principle.

She added that Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority's attempt to rely on external forces to seek "Taiwan independence" is doomed to fail.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)