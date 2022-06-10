Home>>
5.8-magnitude quake hits Sichuan: CENC
(Xinhua) 08:49, June 10, 2022
BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- A 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Maerkang City of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province, at 00:03 a.m. Friday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 32.27 degrees north latitude and 101.82 degrees east longitude, the CENC said.
