5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Taiwan's Hualien: CENC
(Xinhua) 10:31, June 20, 2022
BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 9:05 a.m. Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 23.66 degrees north latitude and 121.52 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.
