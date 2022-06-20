We Are China

5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Taiwan's Hualien: CENC

Xinhua) 10:31, June 20, 2022

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 9:05 a.m. Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 23.66 degrees north latitude and 121.52 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)