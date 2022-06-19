Home>>
Taiwan lowers 2022 economic growth forecast to 3.75 pct
(Xinhua) 13:27, June 19, 2022
TAIPEI, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's monetary policy authority has lowered the forecast for the island's economic growth this year to 3.75 percent
Meanwhile, the authority lifted the growth rate of the consumer price index (CPI) to 2.83 percent.
According to the authority earlier this week, the adjustment came in light of the sluggish consumption and industrial recovery resulting from the COVID-19 epidemic.
The authority in March estimated that the island's economy would grow by 4.05 percent and CPI would rise by 2.37 percent year on year.
Statistics showed that Taiwan's CPI rose by 3.39 percent in May, the biggest gain in nearly a decade.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mainland will resolutely respond to "Taiwan independence" provocations: spokesperson
- Spokesperson denounces deceitful statements of DPP
- Taiwan relaxes COVID-19 prevention measures for inbound trips
- Chinese defense minister reiterates China's resolute position on Taiwan question
- Biden admin's 4th arms sales to Taiwan slammed, 'cannot pose threat to PLA, only makes island cash cow'
- China urges U.S. to revoke arms sale to Taiwan
- Taipei concludes long-awaited book fair
- 5.4-magnitude quake hits waters off Taiwan: CENC
- Taiwan graduates focused on job search amid COVID-19: survey
- China voices firm opposition to agreements with sovereignty implications between U.S., Taiwan region
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.