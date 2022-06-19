Taiwan lowers 2022 economic growth forecast to 3.75 pct

June 19, 2022

TAIPEI, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's monetary policy authority has lowered the forecast for the island's economic growth this year to 3.75 percent

Meanwhile, the authority lifted the growth rate of the consumer price index (CPI) to 2.83 percent.

According to the authority earlier this week, the adjustment came in light of the sluggish consumption and industrial recovery resulting from the COVID-19 epidemic.

The authority in March estimated that the island's economy would grow by 4.05 percent and CPI would rise by 2.37 percent year on year.

Statistics showed that Taiwan's CPI rose by 3.39 percent in May, the biggest gain in nearly a decade.

