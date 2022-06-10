China urges U.S. to revoke arms sale to Taiwan

Xinhua) 09:30, June 10, 2022

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The United States should immediately correct its erroneous act of selling arms to Taiwan and cease playing with fire when it comes to Taiwan-related issues, a Chinese spokesperson said on Thursday.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to the decision of the relevant U.S. department to sell warship parts to Taiwan worth about 120 million U.S. dollars.

The U.S. arms sale to China's Taiwan region seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, particularly the Aug. 17 Communique, Ma said.

The Democratic Progressive Party authority's attempt to use force to resist reunification will only push Taiwan compatriots into an abyss of suffering, Ma warned.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)