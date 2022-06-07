Home>>
5.4-magnitude quake hits waters off Taiwan: CENC
(Xinhua) 10:43, June 07, 2022
BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- A 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted the waters northeast of Taiwan at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 25.58 degrees north latitude and 123.53 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 210 km, the CENC said.
