Taiwan's accumulated number of local COVID-19 cases exceeds 2 mln

Xinhua) 10:04, June 01, 2022

TAIPEI, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The total number of locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases recorded in Taiwan has exceeded 2 million, the island's disease monitoring agency said on Tuesday.

The figure surpassed 1 million on May 19, according to the agency's statistics. More than 1.92 million cases had been detected so far this year.

The number of new local cases is still rising, with another 80,656 local cases and 90 new deaths recorded on Monday, said the agency.

Starting on Wednesday, inbound travelers will no longer have to undertake nucleic acid testings on arrival but instead turn to saliva sample tests, according to the agency.

