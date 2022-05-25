Commentary: Political manipulation on Taiwan unpopular, doomed

May 25, 2022

GENEVA, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The General Committee and the Plenary Session of the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA) on Monday respectively decided to reject the so-called proposal of "inviting Taiwan to participate in the WHA as an observer" submitted by a handful of countries.

The decision is another proof that the one-China principle is a consensus of the international community, corresponds with the trend of the times, and brooks no challenge, and that such downright political manipulation as the Taiwan-related proposal is inherently unpopular and doomed to fail.

At a time when COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc around the world, cooperation and solidarity have emerged as the common aspiration of the international community for the WHA. However, Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have acted discordantly, insisting on advancing the Taiwan-related proposal at the expense of disrupting assembly proceedings and sabotaging global anti-pandemic cooperation. Such a move has laid bare their political plot to engage in "Taiwan independence" separatist activities by hyping up their participation in the WHA.

Meanwhile, a handful of countries have emboldened and incited this move overtly or covertly, in an attempt to play their old political trick to contain China. Their sinister intention to split China and their egregious behavior to go against the historical trend are unanimously opposed by countries worldwide that uphold justice.

Prior to the opening of the WHA, nearly 90 countries sent letters to the World Health Organization (WHO) to express their commitment to the one-China principle and their opposition to Taiwan's participation in the assembly.

Taiwan-related proposals have no legal basis. There is but one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. The government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. The Taiwan region's participation in the activities of international organizations, including the WHO, must be handled under the one-China principle. The United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 and WHA Resolution 25.1 have confirmed this fundamental principle, and have provided the legal basis for the WHO to abide by this principle.

The Taiwan region's participation in the WHA must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle and through cross-strait consultations. However, since the DPP authorities obstinately adhere to the "Taiwan independence" stance, the political foundation for Taiwan to join the WHA has ceased to exist.

In hope of angling for international sympathy and creating 'two Chinas' or 'one China, one Taiwan,' the DPP authorities have hyped up a groundless claim that the region is a so-called "gap" in global anti-pandemic efforts.

Facts speak for themselves. The Chinese central government always attaches great importance to the health and well-being of Taiwan compatriots. It has given the region about 400 updates on the epidemic situation since the outbreak of the epidemic.

Since April 2021, as many as 47 experts from Taiwan have been approved to participate in the WHO-organized technical activities for 44 times. The region has also received WHO Secretariat briefings on the epidemic situation for multiple times.

The WHA has rejected Taiwan-related proposals for six consecutive years, which has fully showed that any attempt to violate the common aspiration and to reverse the overriding trend will face an inevitable demise. It is time for the DPP authorities to wake up to the fact that seeking "Taiwan independence" under the pretext of the COVID-19 pandemic will only come to a dead end.

It is also time for some countries to stop politicizing health issues and interfering in China's internal affairs by exploiting the Taiwan question. If not, they are bound to shoot themselves in the foot.

