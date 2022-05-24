U.S. plays with fire by using "Taiwan card" to contain China: spokesperson
BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council warned on Monday that the United States is playing with fire by using the "Taiwan card" to contain China, and will itself get burned.
Spokesperson Zhu Fenglian made the remarks in response to U.S. President Joe Biden's recent Taiwan-related comments.
Reiterating that the one-China principle is the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, Zhu urged the United States to stop any remarks or actions that violate the principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques.
The General Committee and the Plenary Session of the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA) have respectively decided to reject a Taiwan-related proposal submitted by certain countries.
Zhu said this shows that the one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community and cannot be challenged.
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority must immediately halt any separatist activity and its attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" by relying on U.S. support, otherwise it will come to a bad end, Zhu warned.
