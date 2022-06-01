Firm opposition to U.S.-Taiwan official interactions, military collusion: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:58, June 01, 2022

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on Tuesday voiced China's firm opposition to any form of official interactions or military collusion between the United States and China's Taiwan region.

Spokesperson Zhu Fenglian made the remarks in response to the visit to Taiwan by a U.S. lawmaker.

Noting some U.S. lawmakers have repeatedly violated the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, Zhu warned it is extremely dangerous to support "Taiwan independence" secessionist activities.

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority's attempt to seek independence by relying on external anti-China forces is doomed to fail, she said.

