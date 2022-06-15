Mainland will resolutely respond to "Taiwan independence" provocations: spokesperson

Xinhua) 15:16, June 15, 2022

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland will actively and resolutely respond to any provocations from "Taiwan independence" secessionists, said a mainland spokesperson Wednesday.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, reiterated that the mainland adheres to the basic principles of peaceful reunification and "one country, two systems," and is willing to work with the greatest efforts to achieve this result. However, it will never allow Taiwan to be seceded from China.

The tensions between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait result from Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)'s collusion with external forces, as well as certain countries' agendas to contain China by manipulating the Taiwan question, Ma noted.

Earlier at the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue, Wei Fenghe, Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister, had already voiced China's firm stance on the Taiwan question, said Ma.

Ma warned that should the DPP authority continue to misjudge the situation and their provocation touch the "bottom line," the mainland will take action to thwart their attempts without hesitation.

