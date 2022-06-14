Spokesperson denounces deceitful statements of DPP

Xinhua) 09:11, June 14, 2022

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have always deceived and misled international public opinion in the name of democracy, said a mainland spokesperson on Monday.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said the DPP is trying to collude with anti-China forces from some countries and advocating "Taiwan independence" on so-called think-tank platforms.

Ma made the comment in response to a media enquiry about the DPP leader's "Taiwan independence" statements at the so-called "Copenhagen Democracy Summit."

Noting that the Taiwan question is purely an internal matter of China, and one that brooks no external interference, Ma urged relevant Danish institutions to fully recognize the great sensitivity of the Taiwan question, abide by the one-China principle, and stop providing stages for the DPP authorities to advocate "Taiwan independence."

