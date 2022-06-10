China activates level-IV response after two quakes jolt Sichuan

Xinhua) 11:10, June 10, 2022

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- A level-IV national emergency response has been activated after two earthquakes hit southwest China's Sichuan Province, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Friday.

A 5.8-magnitude quake first struck the Maerkang City of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture at 00:03 a.m. Friday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. The epicenter, at a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 32.27 degrees north latitude and 101.82 degrees east longitude.

This was quickly followed by another 6.0-magnitude quake at 1:28 a.m. with the epicenter, measuring a depth of 13 km, monitored at 32.25 degrees north latitude and 101.82 degrees east longitude.

A work team has been dispatched to guide and assist the local emergency rescue efforts, the ministry said.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with level I representing the most severe response.

