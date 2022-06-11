4 injured after quakes hit China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 13:50, June 11, 2022

CHENGDU, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Four people were injured after earthquakes hit southwest China's Sichuan Province on Friday, according to local authorities.

A 5.8-magnitude quake and a 6.0-magnitude quake struck the city of Maerkang in Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in the early hours of Friday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

A total of 25,790 people had been affected by the quakes as of 7 p.m. Friday, said the earthquake relief headquarters. In Aba's Jinchuan County, 24,808 people were relocated.

Authorities have dispatched more than 2,800 firemen, police officers and other rescuers to the quake-hit areas.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)