Home>>
5.1-magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang: CENC
(Xinhua) 10:18, July 02, 2022
BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Pishan County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 4:13 a.m. Saturday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 37.59 degrees north latitude and 78.6 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Senior CPC official underscores implementation of Party's Xinjiang policies
- Young artist takes active part in inheritance of opera culture in NW China’s Xinjiang
- Video conference shares Xinjiang stories with Jordanian guests
- Characteristic fruit products of Xinjiang well-received across China as domestic sales boom
- Spectacular views of horses frolicking in the river waters in NW China’s Xinjiang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.