5.1-magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang: CENC

Xinhua) 10:18, July 02, 2022

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Pishan County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 4:13 a.m. Saturday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 37.59 degrees north latitude and 78.6 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)