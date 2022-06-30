Video conference shares Xinjiang stories with Jordanian guests

Xinhua) 20:59, June 30, 2022

URUMQI, June 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and the Chinese embassy in Jordan held a video conference on Wednesday to show guests of Jordan the region's social and economic development.

The guests included representatives of the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, think tanks, media, and university teachers and students.

Xinjiang enjoys social stability and harmony, and its people live a peaceful and prosperous life, said Nuram Ismayilhan, vice chairman of the Xinjiang regional committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. He added the Xinjiang people's longing for peace and stability has been fulfilled.

Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong said Xinjiang made remarkable progress in counterterrorism and deradicalization in recent years, ensuring the safety of people's lives, maintaining social stability, economic development, and harmony among people of all ethnic groups.

"Foreign people from all walks of life are welcome to visit Xinjiang and learn more about the real Xinjiang," said Xu Guixiang, spokesperson for the regional government.

