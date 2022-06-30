Diwopu railway station in Xinjiang put into operation

Xinhua) 08:15, June 30, 2022

Staff members work at the construction site of the Diwopu railway station in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 29, 2022. The Diwopu railway station was put into operation on June 29, marking a milestone of the expansion of a railway linking Urumqi north railway station and Jiangjunmiao mining area.

The railway is an artery of coal transportation. The one-way cargo transport capability will be doubled from 50 million tons to 100 million tons upon the expansion's completion. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A staff member works at a signal equipment room of the Diwopu railway station in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 28, 2022. The Diwopu railway station was put into operation on June 29, marking a milestone of the expansion of a railway linking Urumqi north railway station and Jiangjunmiao mining area.

