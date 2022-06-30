Spectacular views of horses frolicking in the river waters in NW China’s Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 11:31, June 30, 2022

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

A herd of Ili horses was recently seen frolicking in the waters of the Tekes River in Zhaosu county, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, in the glowing dawn of a new morning.

Zhaosu county has been known as the “Hometown of Heavenly Horses in China.” The county has up to 120,000 horses of various types, mainly Ili horses, which can be seen all year round. The grasslands in Zhaosu county boast abundant waters and lush grass. Large groups of Ili horses drink, bathe, play, and gallop in the Tekes River every day.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)