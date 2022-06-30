Spectacular views of horses frolicking in the river waters in NW China’s Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 11:31, June 30, 2022
|(Photo/People's Daily Online)
A herd of Ili horses was recently seen frolicking in the waters of the Tekes River in Zhaosu county, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, in the glowing dawn of a new morning.
Zhaosu county has been known as the “Hometown of Heavenly Horses in China.” The county has up to 120,000 horses of various types, mainly Ili horses, which can be seen all year round. The grasslands in Zhaosu county boast abundant waters and lush grass. Large groups of Ili horses drink, bathe, play, and gallop in the Tekes River every day.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Diwopu railway station in Xinjiang put into operation
- View of Narat scenic spot in NW China's Xinjiang
- Xinjiang craftsman keeps traditional earthenware craft of Uygur ethnicity alive
- Feature: Sports bring people of various ethnic groups together in Xinjiang
- Rail freight in China's Xinjiang surpasses 100 mln tonnes in 2022
- U.S. will only detach itself from global industrial chain by banning Xinjiang products: commentary
- Xinjiang farmers indignant about being labeled by U.S. lies
- China's Xinjiang condemns U.S. "forced labor" act
- Lavender planting promotes local tourism in Sigong Village, Xinjiang
- No casualties reported from Xinjiang's 5.1-magnitude quake
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.