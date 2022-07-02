Senior CPC official underscores implementation of Party's Xinjiang policies

Xinhua) 09:23, July 02, 2022

URUMQI, July 1 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official has stressed the need to fully and faithfully implement the Party's Xinjiang policies in the new era to make due contributions to maintaining a stable and healthy economic environment, a peaceful social environment and a sound political environment.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, made the remarks during an inspection tour of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Tuesday to Friday.

Zhao visited villages, enterprises and farms of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps to learn about grassroots efforts to improve Party conduct and combat corruption.

Highlighting supervision at the grassroots level, he urged efforts to promote the effective implementation of the CPC Central Committee's Xinjiang policies, so that the people can benefit from the policies.

Zhao also called for investigating and dealing with prominent problems that infringe on the interests of the people, and urged efforts to properly manage and use the aid funds for Xinjiang.

Presiding over a symposium, Zhao called on local discipline inspection and supervision organs to conscientiously perform political oversight to promote the implementation of policies, and to promote anti-corruption governance in areas including state-owned enterprises, finance and development zone construction. ■

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)