Home>>
Suicide bombing hits Indonesia's police station, wounding 3 policemen, killing bomber
(Xinhua) 11:26, December 07, 2022
JAKARTA, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- A suicide bombing occurred at a police station in Bandung city, the capital of Indonesia's West Java province, on Wednesday morning, killing the bomber and leaving three policemen injured, police chief of the city Aswin Sipayung told local Metro TV.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts western Indonesia, no potential for tsunami
- Indonesia plans to build nuclear power plant, seeks investors
- In pics: Muarajambi Temple Complex in Jambi, Indonesia
- Indonesia to relocate quake victims
- Death toll of Indonesia's quake rises to 268
- Death toll of Indonesia's quake rises to 162
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.