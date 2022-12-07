Suicide bombing hits Indonesia's police station, wounding 3 policemen, killing bomber

Xinhua) 11:26, December 07, 2022

JAKARTA, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- A suicide bombing occurred at a police station in Bandung city, the capital of Indonesia's West Java province, on Wednesday morning, killing the bomber and leaving three policemen injured, police chief of the city Aswin Sipayung told local Metro TV.

