In pics: flooded areas after heavy rain in Makassar, Indonesia

Xinhua) 09:33, December 27, 2022

Rescue team members help evacuate people from a flooded area after heavy rain in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, Dec. 26, 2022. (Photo by Niaz Sharief/Xinhua)

People wade through flood water after heavy rain in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, Dec. 26, 2022. (Photo by Niaz Sharief/Xinhua)

