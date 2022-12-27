Home>>
In pics: flooded areas after heavy rain in Makassar, Indonesia
(Xinhua) 09:33, December 27, 2022
Rescue team members help evacuate people from a flooded area after heavy rain in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, Dec. 26, 2022. (Photo by Niaz Sharief/Xinhua)
People wade through flood water after heavy rain in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, Dec. 26, 2022. (Photo by Niaz Sharief/Xinhua)
Photos
