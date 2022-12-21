People participate in celebration for traditional Ngarot festival in Indramayu district, Indonesia
A girl with flowers on her head prepares for the traditional Ngarot festival at Lelea village in Indramayu district, West Java, Indonesia, Dec. 21, 2022. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)
Ngarot is a traditional ceremony in Indramayu of West Java Province held to welcome the rice planting season.
Girls decorated with flowers on their heads participate in a celebration for the traditional Ngarot festival at Lelea village in Indramayu district, West Java, Indonesia, Dec. 21, 2022. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)
A girl decorated with flowers on her head participates in a celebration for the traditional Ngarot festival at Lelea village in Indramayu district, West Java, Indonesia, Dec. 21, 2022. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)
Girls decorated with flowers on their heads participate in a celebration for the traditional Ngarot festival at Lelea village in Indramayu district, West Java, Indonesia, Dec. 21, 2022. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)
A girl decorated with flowers on her head participates in a celebration for the traditional Ngarot festival at Lelea village in Indramayu district, West Java, Indonesia, Dec. 21, 2022. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)
