Suicide bombing hits Indonesia's police station, killing 2, injuring 9

Xinhua) 11:04, December 08, 2022

Police officers stand guard near the police station hit by suicide bombing in Bandung, Indonesia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)

A deadly suicide bombing hit Indonesia's police station on Wednesday, killing two people.

JAKARTA, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Two people were killed and nine others injured after a suicide bombing occurred at a police station in Bandung city, the capital of Indonesia's West Java province, on Wednesday morning, police said.

The casualties include the suicide bomber and one policeman, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo said.

"One of our personnel who had sustained serious wounds died," Sigit said.

The police chief said that the perpetrator of the bombing was identified as Agus Sujatno. The man was affiliated to the Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) of West Java province which is linked with the suicide bombings in East Java in 2018.

The police found several pieces of evidence at the scene, including a sheet of paper indicating protest against a newly endorsed criminal code outlawing sex outside marriage.

Provincial police chief Suntana said that eight police personnel were wounded in the blast, and another was a civilian, who was walking by the scene.

The wounded have all received medical treatment at a nearby hospital, according to him.

