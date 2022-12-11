Home>>
Christmas decorations seen in Surakarta, Indonesia
(Xinhua) 14:14, December 11, 2022
This photo shows Christmas lantern decorations in Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia, Dec. 10, 2022. (Photo by Bram Selo/Xinhua)
