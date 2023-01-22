Construction workers display Spring Festival couplets in Bekasi, Indonesia
Construction workers of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway write Spring Festival couplets after work in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Bekasi, Indonesia, Jan. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Construction workers of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway display Spring Festival couplets after work in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Bekasi, Indonesia, Jan. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Construction workers of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway display Spring Festival couplets after work in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Bekasi, Indonesia, Jan. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Construction workers of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway walk at the construction site in Bekasi, Indonesia, Jan. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
