Construction workers display Spring Festival couplets in Bekasi, Indonesia

Xinhua) 10:07, January 22, 2023

Construction workers of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway write Spring Festival couplets after work in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Bekasi, Indonesia, Jan. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Construction workers of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway display Spring Festival couplets after work in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Bekasi, Indonesia, Jan. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Construction workers of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway walk at the construction site in Bekasi, Indonesia, Jan. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

