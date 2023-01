People enjoy Chinese Lunar New Year holiday across China

Xinhua) 10:00, January 24, 2023

People visit the Jiaxiu Pavilion in Nanming District of Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People enjoy lanterns set to celebrate the Spring Festival at the Baotu Spring in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Artists perform dragon dance in Wan Chai, Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Residents pose for photos at a pedestrian street in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

People visit the Lianhuashan Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Actors perform dragon dance in front of the Ruins of St. Paul's in south China's Macao, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People visit Sanfangqixiang (Three Lanes and Seven Alleys), a historic neighborhood in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A woman arranges flowers at a handicraft shop in Xiangdu District of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

People buy sparklers and firecrackers in Zhushan County of central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

A resident poses for photos with a Shehuo performer at a plaza in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2023. The Shehuo parade is a time-honored performance enjoying widespread popularity in rural areas across China. It originated from ancient sacrificial activities to pray for a good harvest about 2,000 years ago. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

People watch a lion dance performance at a temple fair in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Photo by Huang Zhengwei/Xinhua)

Villagers perform dragon dance in Hequan Village of Shengqiao Town, Changning City, Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

People play at an ice and snow amusement park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists watch a performance at the Ruins of St. Paul's in south China's Macao, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Tourists pose for photos at the Universal Beijing Resort in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Tourists watch a mermaid show at an oceanarium in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Tourists visit the Shantang ancient street in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Photo by Wang Jiankang/Xinhua)

People visit the scenic area of Quyuan's hometown in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Photo by Mei Xuefei/Xinhua)

Tourists have fun in Qianyuan Town of Deqing County, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Photo by Ni Lifang/Xinhua)

Tourists watch a dragon dance performance at the ancient town of Qinglong in Yangqu County, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ma Yimin)

Folk artists perform on stilts at the ancient town of Qinglong in Yangqu County, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ma Yimin)

People have fun at the Ice and Snow Carnival Park on the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People have fun at the Confucius Temple tourist area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Xinhua/Mao Jun)

People perform dragon dance to celebrate the Spring Festival in Tancheng County of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

People buy rabbit-shaped lanterns at the Confucius Temple tourist area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

People have fun on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Performers stage a molten iron fireworks show in celebration of the Spring Festival in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Photo by Yan Huaifeng/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 22, 2023. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Sunday. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

