Tourists go shopping in Hainan during Spring Festival holiday
People shop at Haikou Riyue Plaza Duty Free Shop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 25, 2023. Tourists went shopping in Hainan, a major tourist destination for visitors in winter, during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
People shop at Haikou Riyue Plaza Duty Free Shop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 25, 2023. Tourists went shopping in Hainan, a major tourist destination for visitors in winter, during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
People shop at Haikou Riyue Plaza Duty Free Shop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 25, 2023. Tourists went shopping in Hainan, a major tourist destination for visitors in winter, during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
People shop at Haikou Riyue Plaza Duty Free Shop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 25, 2023. Tourists went shopping in Hainan, a major tourist destination for visitors in winter, during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
People shop at Haikou Riyue Plaza Duty Free Shop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 25, 2023. Tourists went shopping in Hainan, a major tourist destination for visitors in winter, during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Medical staff stick to posts during Spring Festival
- People enjoy Chinese Lunar New Year holiday across China
- Spring Festival traditions revived, developed
- Chinese Lunar New Year celebrated across world
- Chinese Lunar New Year celebrated in Myanmar
- Factbox: Expanding railway network makes China's Spring Festival travel easier
- Chinese New Year celebrated in Kuala Lumpur
- Event celebrating Chinese New Year held at Kwan In Tang temple in Indonesia
- Tokyo Tower lit in red on Lunar New Year's Eve
- Rabbit-themed ice sculpture made to celebrate Chinese New Year in Helsinki
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.