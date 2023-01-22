Rabbit-themed ice sculpture made to celebrate Chinese New Year in Helsinki
People take a selfie with a rabbit-themed ice sculpture made in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 21, 2023 shows a rabbit-themed ice sculpture made in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Helsinki, Finland. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)
A woman poses for photo with a rabbit-themed ice sculpture made in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)
A girl looks at a rabbit-themed ice sculpture made in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)
People watch a lion dance performance celebrating the Chinese New Year in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)
Photos
