Over 300 mln domestic trips made in China during holiday
Passengers go through ticket barriers at Nanning East Railway Station in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- About 308 million domestic trips were made in China during this year's Spring Festival holiday, up 23.1 percent year on year, said the country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
Domestic tourism revenue generated during the week-long holiday totaled 375.8 billion yuan (around 55.52 billion U.S. dollars), up 30 percent year on year, statistics from the ministry showed.
A total of 10,739 A-level tourist attractions, 73.5 percent of the country's total, were open as normal during the holiday.
During the holiday, various cultural and tourist activities also took place nationwide to stimulate nighttime consumption, said the ministry.
Photos
Related Stories
- Spring Festival booms consumption in China
- Across China: German man's first Spring Festival in a China village
- China Focus: Domestic animated films win applause during Spring Festival holiday
- Tourists go shopping in Hainan during Spring Festival holiday
- Medical staff stick to posts during Spring Festival
- People enjoy Chinese Lunar New Year holiday across China
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.