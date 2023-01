We Are China

China braces for post-holiday travel peak

Xinhua) 08:32, January 28, 2023

Passengers line up to borad a train at Fuyang West Railway Station in east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 27, 2023. (Photo by Lu Qijian/Xinhua)

Railway stations, highways and airports across China are bracing for a fresh travel peak as a growing number of travelers hit the road and return to work after a week-long Spring Festival holiday which ends on Friday.

Passengers are going to borad a train at Fuyang West Railway Station in east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 27, 2023. (Photo by Lu Qijian/Xinhua)

Passengers line up to board a train at Fuyang West Railway Station in east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 27, 2023. (Photo by Lu Qijian/Xinhua)

Passengers wait at Nanning East Railway Station in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Passengers go through ticket barriers at Nanning East Railway Station in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Passengers go through ticket barriers at Fuyang West Railway Station in east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 27, 2023. Railway stations, highways and airports across China are bracing for a fresh travel peak as a growing number of travelers hit the road and return to work after a week-long Spring Festival holiday which ends on Friday. (Photo by Lu Qijian/Xinhua)

Passengers board a train at Urumqi Railway Station in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Passengers are pictured at Urumqi Railway Station in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Passengers walk into Shapingba Railway Station in southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This photo taken on Jan. 27, 2023 shows a view of the waiting hall at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A staff member guides passengers at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Passengers exit through ticket barriers at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Passengers walk on a platform of Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A passenger puts his luggage on the overhead shelf on a Train at Shapingba Railway Station in southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Passengers wait at Nanning East Railway Station in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)