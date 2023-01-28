People have fun during Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua) 08:35, January 28, 2023

People tour Jiuzhou ancient town in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 26, 2023. (Photo by Wang Chao/Xinhua)

People tour Lijiang ancient town in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 24, 2023. (Photo by Zhao Qingzu/Xinhua)

People enjoy "iron flowers," a folk art performance of throwing molten iron to create fireworks, in Liushuigou Village of Huaying City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 25, 2023. (Photo by You Qing/Xinhua)

People have fun at Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Photo taken on Jan. 23, 2023 shows people at a cinema in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists take a selfie at a traditional culture street in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Tourists visit an exhibition at the Qilou ancient street during the Spring Festival holiday in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Tourists enjoy performance at the Qilou ancient street during the Spring Festival holiday in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Tourists visit the Qilou ancient street during the Spring Festival holiday in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Tourists visit the Dongpo Academy during the Spring Festival holiday in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Visitors watch seagulls at the Zhanqiao bridge scenic spot in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 26, 2023. Watching seagulls during Spring Festival is a tradition in Qingdao. Nowadays, with the improvement of ecological environment, the species of seagulls in Qingdao has increased to over 20 and the amount has surpassed 100, 000. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Visitors watch seagulls at the Zhanqiao bridge scenic spot in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 26, 2023. Watching seagulls during Spring Festival is a tradition in Qingdao. Nowadays, with the improvement of ecological environment, the species of seagulls in Qingdao has increased to over 20 and the amount has surpassed 100, 000. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Visitors interact with seagulls at the Zhanqiao bridge scenic spot in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 26, 2023. Watching seagulls during Spring Festival is a tradition in Qingdao. Nowadays, with the improvement of ecological environment, the species of seagulls in Qingdao has increased to over 20 and the amount has surpassed 100, 000. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Visitors watch seagulls in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 26, 2023. Watching seagulls during Spring Festival is a tradition in Qingdao. Nowadays, with the improvement of ecological environment, the species of seagulls in Qingdao has increased to over 20 and the amount has surpassed 100, 000. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Visitors interact with seagulls at the Zhanqiao bridge scenic spot in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 26, 2023. Watching seagulls during Spring Festival is a tradition in Qingdao. Nowadays, with the improvement of ecological environment, the species of seagulls in Qingdao has increased to over 20 and the amount has surpassed 100, 000. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

