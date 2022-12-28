Village in SW China’s Yunnan embarks on new journey of rural vitalization
In recent years, Wengding village in Cangyuan county, southwest China’s Yunnan Province has improved its infrastructure and tourism facilities and made an all-out effort to create a beautiful homeland by building 50,000 square meters of green spaces.
Photo shows Wengding village in Cangyuan county, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo/Guan Wangwu)
Wengding, which means “a place engulfed by clouds and mist” in the Wa language, has preserved the traditional architectural style of the Wa ethnic group. It is known as "the last primitive tribe in China.”
Wengding village has established a council for rural vitalization and promoted a business model that integrates Party organizations, companies, cooperatives and farmers. It has also set up new types of businesses such as a tourism cooperative, an agricultural cooperative, and a tea cooperative.
People of the Wa ethnic group perform in Wengding village in Cangyuan county, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo/Guan Wangwu)
As the village’s scenic area reopens to the public, its tourism industry is embracing great development opportunities, and the village will embark on a new journey of rural vitalization through the development of cultural tourism.
Photo shows a bird’s eye view of Wengding village in Cangyuan county, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo/Wang Yundong)
People of the Wa ethnic group perform in Wengding village in Cangyuan county, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo/Wang Yundong)
