Ancient village in South China’s Guangxi finds new life by tapping cultural, tourism resources

People's Daily Online) 16:38, December 20, 2022

Gaoshan village, an ancient settlement in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has turned its unique cultural and tourism resources towards development in recent years, exploring new paths for advancing rural vitalization across the board and injecting new vitality into the area.

Aerial photo shows Gaoshan village in Yulin city, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

According to the village’s Party secretary Mou Ying, the village that is located in Yulin city boasts a history of more than 560 years.

Home to over 150 ancient dwellings, the village forms one of the largest ancient building complexes dating back to the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties in Guangxi. The village has always emphasized the importance of education, developing a rich folk culture and winning titles such as the national historic and cultural village.

By making improvements to the rural environment and through taking advantage of local resources, Gaoshan village has protected and preserved 13 ancestral temples and over 150 ancient dwellings in recent years. It has also built several exhibition halls, including a memorial hall, bringing its local history and culture to the forefront.

Photo shows an ancient building complex dating back to the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties in Gaoshan village. (People’s Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

Recognizing that local culture is vital to rural vitalization, Gaoshan village has revived fine traditional cultural practices by highlighting those with wide public appeal, creating a strong cultural atmosphere as a result. To achieve this, those responsible for the development of the village have opened courses on things like traditional paper-cutting and making Chapao, a kind of dessert made of wax gourd and used for brewing tea. It has also vigorously developed its study tourism industry by highlighting its cultural resources.

Photo shows an ancient dwelling in Gaoshan village. (People’s Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

Gaoshan village will make full use of its profound culture and outstanding family precepts and traditions, Mou said, adding that exploring a new path of rural vitalization through cultural development, vigorously developing cultural tourism, strengthening the collective economy and helping villagers start businesses and increase incomes will help advance rural vitalization across the board.

Visitors learn paper-cutting skills at an ancient dwelling in Gaoshan village. (People’s Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

A folk artist shows Chapao, a kind of dessert made of wax gourd and used for brewing tea, in Gaoshan village. (People’s Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

Visitors enjoy an ancient dwelling in Gaoshan village. (People’s Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

