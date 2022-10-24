Photos of rural families record changes in SW China’s Guizhou’s countryside

People's Daily Online) October 24, 2022

A team of photographers from Guizhou Normal University have taken photos for nearly 7,000 rural families in southwest China's Guizhou Province for free since 2012, recording the great changes that have happened in the countryside.

Photo shows Cen Zhengxue’s family in 2012. (Photo/CCTV News)

When the team went to Niuchang village, Sidazhai township, Ziyun Miao and Buyi Autonomous County of the province in July 2012 to take a photo for Cen Zhengxue and his family, the family lived in an old and dilapidated dwelling with hardly any home appliances. It was also the first family photo of Cen. “Due to poor road conditions, the family had hardly travelled far from the village, let alone taken any photos, so they were very happy that we took a photo for them,” said Zheng Yuxiao, initiator of the team.

When the team came back again in May 2022, the family had moved into a newly-built three-story building. Cen and his wife are now covered by the basic medical insurance system, receive pensions annually, and medical checkups regularly. The village also has a nursing home and a clinic.

Photo shows Cen Zhengxue’s family in 2022. (Photo/CCTV News)

In the photo of Wei Hongyu’s family taken in Niuchang village a decade ago, there were only female family members and children, as the male members all worked outside of the village. Today, the village develops pepper and other industries with local features, and offers villagers job opportunities, which means Wei’s husband no longer has to work outside of the village.

Wei also earns a living through an embroidery business, and is considering expanding the business through livestreaming and cooperatives. “Costumes of Miao and Buyi ethnic groups are usually handmade and the one I’m wearing, for example, can be sold for as much as 1,000 yuan (about $137.90),” she said.

Photo of Wei Hongyu’s family in 2012. (Photo/CCTV News)

Wei Hongyu works on an embroidery work. (Photo/CCTV News)

Photo shows Wei Hongyu and her husband. (Photo/CCTV News)

The left part of the combo photo shows Niuchang village, Sidazhai township, Ziyun Miao and Buyi Autonomous County in southwest China's Guizhou Province in 2012, while the right part shows the village in 2022. (Photo/CCTV News)

