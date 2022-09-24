National political advisors discuss rural vocational education

Chinese national political advisors convened a bi-weekly seminar on Friday to discuss how vocational education can better contribute to the country's rural revitalization programs.

Vocational education should take root in the country's reality while pushing forward reform and innovation to develop a Chinese model of vocational education that serves agricultural and rural development, said Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, who presided over the meeting.

Vocational education institutions should train more talented young people who are highly skilled and competent in business operations and management to provide strong support for rural revitalization, said Wang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Eleven political advisors and experts put forward their suggestions at the meeting, while 126 expressed their views on an online platform, said a statement issued after the meeting.

They proposed that local governments allocate more manpower and resources to vocational education programs that serve agricultural and rural development and that more vocational colleges be founded in county seats.

Political advisors also suggested that more students enroll in majors such as agricultural technology, eco-friendly agriculture, intelligent agriculture, e-commerce and logistics, and rural tourism. Efforts should also be made to foster more competent teaching staff and innovate education methods in vocational schools, such as incorporating online and offline schooling and introducing part-time programs.

