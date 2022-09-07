Home>>
Female graduate returns rural hometown to lead a fruitful life
(People's Daily App) 14:30, September 07, 2022
A female university student nicknamed A Jiu went back to her hometown after graduation to support rural development and enjoy a pastoral life. Click on the video to know more.
(Video provided by Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
